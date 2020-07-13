/
apartments with pool
104 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL with pool
33 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$858
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
12 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
16 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 Unit Available
1224 S Peninsula Drive
1224 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1161 sqft
3 BDR 2 BA Extra Spacious Riverfront Condo with 46 feet of Floor to ceiling windows overlooking the community pool and Intracoastal!River access ramp on site for small boats, kayaks or canoes. Laundry room with storage locker on each floor.
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome renovated unit. Stainless appliances. New flooring. Large walk in closet. Let Bayshore WOW you with it's amenities.
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 Unit Available
144 S. Halifax Ave #66
144 South Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
Location, Location, Location. - Beachside Condo on Halifax in Daytona Beach with an AMAZING riverfront pool. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room is light and bright and features tile floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Country Club Harbor
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.
1 Unit Available
463 Brentwood Dr #300
463 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
461 Brentwood Dr #227
461 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
462 Brentwood Dr #174
462 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
1 Unit Available
101 Bent Tree Drive
101 Bent Tree Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL LOCATED IN Indigo Pines Condominium provides heated pool and spa, Club house with library, pool table and fitness center.Rent for one month or more. Rent includes $50 electric, all water and cable TV.
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
800 N ATLANTIC AVENUE
800 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$895
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to this beautiful studio on the Ocean. For rent for a period of 12 months is a condo that has been updated and upgraded. The owners when they upgraded they spared no expense to make it just right.
1 Unit Available
2711 North Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1100.00; IMRID10700
