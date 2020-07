Amenities

Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. For a limited time, enjoy free rent during August 2020 when you move in by 7/25/20! *Select units and lease terms. See agent for details. Tomoka Pointe Apartments have arrived in Daytona Beach! Located on the West side of Williamson Boulevard and South of LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, Tomoka Pointe offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent. Located on 17+ acres along Williamson Boulevard, Tomoka Pointe is part of a master-planned community which will also include Tomoka Town Center and is adjacent to the recently opened Tanger Outlets. With convenient access to I-95 at LPGA Boulevard and minutes from I-4, Tomoka Pointe offers all of the conveniences you are looking for in your new apartment home. The apartment homes at Tomoka Pointe feature luxurious details including, shaker style cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, and sleek lighting features. This gated community offers a leash-free bark park, community clubhouse with the latest digital amenities to keep you connected, and is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company.Give us a call today so that we can help you find your new home at Tomoka Pointe!