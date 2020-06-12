/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL
18 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
18 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1068 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
15 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
26 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1062 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
13 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 Unit Available
1500 Virginia Ave Apt 115
1500 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you.
Lionspaw
1 Unit Available
277 Catriona Drive
277 Catriona Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1384 sqft
Great townhome in LPGA, ready now. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. Kitchen has beautiful hardwood cabinets and an eat in area plus snack bar. Backs up to preserve and is private.
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
124 Bittern Court
124 Bittern Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on a cul-de-sac with 24 hour gate security.
1 Unit Available
1504 Virginia Avenue
1504 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath condo with balcony overlooking the pool and the golf course. Brand new carpet. Brand new dishwasher and fridge. Association approval required.
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this c2 bedroom plus den and 2 bath town home w/enclosed florida room.
1 Unit Available
346 Euclid Avenue
346 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Location is everything! Rent this cutie just 1/2 block to the beach. Fenced yard with large wood shed for extra storage or man cave. Inside laundry. Lawn care included. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
415 N Halifax Ave Avenue
415 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Carefree condo living! Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom condo corner unit by the bay. This home has updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled throughout the home as well for ease of cleaning.
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 Unit Available
101 Bent Tree Drive
101 Bent Tree Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL LOCATED IN Indigo Pines Condominium provides heated pool and spa, Club house with library, pool table and fitness center.Rent for one month or more. Rent includes $50 electric, all water and cable TV.
Georgetowne
1 Unit Available
195 Centennial Lane
195 Centennial Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Very nice split bedroom with 2 masters on each side of house. Nice living and dining areas and spacious kitchen. Large enclosed patio.
1 Unit Available
711 N Halifax Avenue
711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Awesome view from your ground floor riverfront unit. Enjoy evenings on your patio overlooking the grounds, dock, pool and river. In unit laundry and walk in closets. Rent includes basic cable, internet, water sewer and trash and pest control.
1 Unit Available
2711 N Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.Furnished ground floor unit at Riverside Condominiums. Riverside offers 3 swimming pools, 2 fishing docks, shuffle board and more.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable and internet.
Grande Champion
1 Unit Available
106 Phillip Scott
106 Phillip Scott Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1219 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the community of Grande Champion in Daytona Beach. Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included.
