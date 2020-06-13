/
cheap apartments
14 Cheap Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Harvey Ave 1
509 Harvey Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248 This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
624 BRADDOCK AVE
624 Braddock Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Beautiful Place with ocean Front view.Multi-Family is located at 624 Braddock Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. It is in the Braddock Park neighborhood in Daytona Beach, FL 32118. 624 Braddock Ave has approximately 6992 Sq ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
330 North Peninsula Drive
330 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID11732
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2
612 George W Engram Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
770 sqft
Welcome Home to Your Lovely 2BD/1BTH apartment. As you enter the property the first thing you'll notice is the solid flooring. Fabulous location that you'll love, this unit is only minutes from the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusements.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Daytona Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 Lockhart Unit 3
200 Lockhart Street, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed room unit for $750 - (RLNE5738685)
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
422 Henry Butts Dr
422 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
Half off Of first month rent if approved - Fridge, Stove, and Lawn Care Included (RLNE4875541)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
313 North Hollywood Avenue
313 North Hollywood Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID16588
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
308 North Peninsula Drive
308 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $795.00; IMRID11132
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
509 Harvey Avenue
509 Harvey Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 600; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $695.00; IMRID11116
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
13 S Peninsula Dr
13 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID10699
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
320 North Peninsula Drive
320 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
888 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 600; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID11161
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
236 North Peninsula Drive
236 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID10694
