Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym game room on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance concierge internet access online portal

Delight in coastal comfort at Coastline Cove Apartments in Daytona Beach, Florida. Located on Dunn Avenue with easy access to I-95 and US-92, find yourself just minutes from shopping at TANGER OUTLETS and ONE DAYTONA, entertainment options at DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY and DAYTONA BEACH BOARDWALK, as well as the educational facilities at DAYTONA STATE COLLEGE. These apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two, three, and four bedroom homes with fabulous open kitchens with energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.