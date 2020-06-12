/
2 bedroom apartments
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1068 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Ortona
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.
108 E. Baywood Square
108 East Baywood Square, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1055 sqft
Adorable End Unit Townhome in Daytona Beach! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Daytona Beach. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space with pantry, breakfast nook and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Grande Champion
106 Phillip Scott
106 Phillip Scott Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1219 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the community of Grande Champion in Daytona Beach. Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included.
1500 Virginia Ave Apt 115
1500 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you.
Ortona
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.
Lionspaw
277 Catriona Drive
277 Catriona Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1384 sqft
Great townhome in LPGA, ready now. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. Kitchen has beautiful hardwood cabinets and an eat in area plus snack bar. Backs up to preserve and is private.
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.
Pelican Bay
124 Bittern Court
124 Bittern Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on a cul-de-sac with 24 hour gate security.
1504 Virginia Avenue
1504 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath condo with balcony overlooking the pool and the golf course. Brand new carpet. Brand new dishwasher and fridge. Association approval required.
East Daytona
411 N Wild Olive Avenue
411 North Wild Olive Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to have a great residence near the beach. Great apartment in a great building with offstreet parking. Close to many jobs and everything recreational in the area.
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.
Pelican Bay
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this c2 bedroom plus den and 2 bath town home w/enclosed florida room.
346 Euclid Avenue
346 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Location is everything! Rent this cutie just 1/2 block to the beach. Fenced yard with large wood shed for extra storage or man cave. Inside laundry. Lawn care included. NO PETS.
