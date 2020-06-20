All apartments in Davie
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:49 PM

4224 SW 63rd Ave

4224 Southwest 63rd Avenue · (954) 624-2408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4224 Southwest 63rd Avenue, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Perfect roommate setup... in this newly renovated 2/2 apartment near NOVA & Broward College... features brand new kitchen with SS appliances, ceramic tile floors and new bathroom, plus private patio area and central A/C. Unit comes with W/D hookup, 2 parking spaces and private fenced yard. Pet friendly, small dogs only with NR pet fee. Move in ready with fast approval upon receipt of full application. Close to 595, Turnpike and I-95, public transportation and shops/restaurants on Davie Rd. Rent includes lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have any available units?
4224 SW 63rd Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have?
Some of 4224 SW 63rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 SW 63rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4224 SW 63rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 SW 63rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 SW 63rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4224 SW 63rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 SW 63rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have a pool?
No, 4224 SW 63rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4224 SW 63rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 SW 63rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4224 SW 63rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4224 SW 63rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
