4224 SW 63rd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Perfect roommate setup... in this newly renovated 2/2 apartment near NOVA & Broward College... features brand new kitchen with SS appliances, ceramic tile floors and new bathroom, plus private patio area and central A/C. Unit comes with W/D hookup, 2 parking spaces and private fenced yard. Pet friendly, small dogs only with NR pet fee. Move in ready with fast approval upon receipt of full application. Close to 595, Turnpike and I-95, public transportation and shops/restaurants on Davie Rd. Rent includes lawn care