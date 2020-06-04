All apartments in Davie
Find more places like 2750 E Jockey Cir E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davie, FL
/
2750 E Jockey Cir E
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:09 PM

2750 E Jockey Cir E

2750 East Jockey Circle · (954) 618-9293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2750 East Jockey Circle, Davie, FL 33331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Do to its location, characteristics and conditions, the best property of Woodbridge Estate, Its five comfortable rooms and four and a half baths, Excellent distributed in the two floors of the property, make the best property in the area today. Its location in front of the lake and very close to the security area of one of the entrances offer a competitive advantage in relation to the rest of the properties of the complex. The characteristics and details of the property are first class and make it a property without equal. Its excellent distribution and disposition of intimate and social area in perfect integration results in a property to enjoy as a family. constituting an excellent real estate investment. Came to know your new home in Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have any available units?
2750 E Jockey Cir E has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have?
Some of 2750 E Jockey Cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 E Jockey Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
2750 E Jockey Cir E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 E Jockey Cir E pet-friendly?
No, 2750 E Jockey Cir E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 2750 E Jockey Cir E does offer parking.
Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 E Jockey Cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have a pool?
Yes, 2750 E Jockey Cir E has a pool.
Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have accessible units?
No, 2750 E Jockey Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 E Jockey Cir E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 E Jockey Cir E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 E Jockey Cir E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2750 E Jockey Cir E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84
Davie, FL 33312
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33024
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33328
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr
Davie, FL 33314
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl
Davie, FL 33314
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave
Davie, FL 33324
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd
Davie, FL 33314

Similar Pages

Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 Bedrooms
Davie Apartments with BalconyDavie Cheap Places
Davie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Condominiums

Apartments Near Colleges

Nova Southeastern UniversityWilliam T McFatter Technical College
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity