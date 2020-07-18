THIS 4 BEDROOM UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING...NOVA UNIVERSITY...WHOLEFOODS...I-595...UNIVERSITY DRIVE...RENOVATED KITCHEN...STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES...NEWER FLOORING...NEW PAINT...NEW CAARPET IN STAIRS...GREAT LOCATION...LOTS OF PARKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1785 SW 81st Way have any available units?
1785 SW 81st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 1785 SW 81st Way have?
Some of 1785 SW 81st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 SW 81st Way currently offering any rent specials?
1785 SW 81st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.