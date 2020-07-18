All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1785 SW 81st Way

1785 81st Way · No Longer Available
Location

1785 81st Way, Davie, FL 33324
Park City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
THIS 4 BEDROOM UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING...NOVA UNIVERSITY...WHOLEFOODS...I-595...UNIVERSITY DRIVE...RENOVATED KITCHEN...STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES...NEWER FLOORING...NEW PAINT...NEW CAARPET IN STAIRS...GREAT LOCATION...LOTS OF PARKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 SW 81st Way have any available units?
1785 SW 81st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 1785 SW 81st Way have?
Some of 1785 SW 81st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 SW 81st Way currently offering any rent specials?
1785 SW 81st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 SW 81st Way pet-friendly?
No, 1785 SW 81st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 1785 SW 81st Way offer parking?
Yes, 1785 SW 81st Way offers parking.
Does 1785 SW 81st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1785 SW 81st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 SW 81st Way have a pool?
No, 1785 SW 81st Way does not have a pool.
Does 1785 SW 81st Way have accessible units?
No, 1785 SW 81st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 SW 81st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 SW 81st Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 SW 81st Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 SW 81st Way does not have units with air conditioning.
