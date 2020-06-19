13926 Langley Pl

Amenities
Don't Miss this Beautiful GEM with Water Front!
*******NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout***** Beautiful Lake Front Property In Quiet Shenandoah Community**** This 3 Bedroom home is located in a Cul de Sac, has a fenced backyard, excellent for kids to Play, screened patio with relaxing lake view. The Yard had plenty of back space for the family. Walk to the Community pool. A+ Schools, Near Sawgrass Mall, IKEA, Publix, nice Restaurants.
Great Location between I595 & I75
Make this beautiful well maintain house your new home. HURRY WON'T LAST!