13926 Langley Pl

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Don't Miss this Beautiful GEM with Water Front!

*******NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout***** Beautiful Lake Front Property In Quiet Shenandoah Community**** This 3 Bedroom home is located in a Cul de Sac, has a fenced backyard, excellent for kids to Play, screened patio with relaxing lake view. The Yard had plenty of back space for the family. Walk to the Community pool. A+ Schools, Near Sawgrass Mall, IKEA, Publix, nice Restaurants.

Great Location between I595 & I75

Make this beautiful well maintain house your new home. HURRY WON'T LAST!