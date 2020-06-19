All apartments in Davie
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:06 AM

13926 Langley Pl

13926 Langley Place · (786) 600-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13926 Langley Place, Davie, FL 33325
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Don't Miss this Beautiful GEM with Water Front!
*******NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout***** Beautiful Lake Front Property In Quiet Shenandoah Community**** This 3 Bedroom home is located in a Cul de Sac, has a fenced backyard, excellent for kids to Play, screened patio with relaxing lake view. The Yard had plenty of back space for the family. Walk to the Community pool. A+ Schools, Near Sawgrass Mall, IKEA, Publix, nice Restaurants.
Great Location between I595 & I75
Make this beautiful well maintain house your new home. HURRY WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13926 Langley Pl have any available units?
13926 Langley Pl has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13926 Langley Pl have?
Some of 13926 Langley Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13926 Langley Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13926 Langley Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13926 Langley Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13926 Langley Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 13926 Langley Pl offer parking?
No, 13926 Langley Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13926 Langley Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13926 Langley Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13926 Langley Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13926 Langley Pl has a pool.
Does 13926 Langley Pl have accessible units?
No, 13926 Langley Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13926 Langley Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13926 Langley Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13926 Langley Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13926 Langley Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
