Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:23 AM

11927 SW 11th Ct

11927 Southwest 11th Court · (954) 303-5986
Location

11927 Southwest 11th Court, Davie, FL 33325

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11927 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Ideally located 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths courtyard townhouse, one bedroom downstairs, master bedroom upstairs with additional 3rd bedroom also upstairs. Freshly painted inside. Custom renovated kitchen with quartz countertops. Newer washer and dryer inside unit. Cozy private patio. This is a great family community with resort style amenities: pool, tennis courts, playground. Excellent location, "A" rated schools, near highways, shopping, restaurant and Art Young Museum. 2 assigned parking spaces in front of property. Mailbox # 8 right across. Accordion hurricane shutters in all windows and sliding doors. Credit Score 650 and no pets per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11927 SW 11th Ct have any available units?
11927 SW 11th Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11927 SW 11th Ct have?
Some of 11927 SW 11th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11927 SW 11th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11927 SW 11th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11927 SW 11th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11927 SW 11th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 11927 SW 11th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11927 SW 11th Ct does offer parking.
Does 11927 SW 11th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11927 SW 11th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11927 SW 11th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11927 SW 11th Ct has a pool.
Does 11927 SW 11th Ct have accessible units?
No, 11927 SW 11th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11927 SW 11th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11927 SW 11th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11927 SW 11th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11927 SW 11th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
