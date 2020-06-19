11927 SW 11th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

Ideally located 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths courtyard townhouse, one bedroom downstairs, master bedroom upstairs with additional 3rd bedroom also upstairs. Freshly painted inside. Custom renovated kitchen with quartz countertops. Newer washer and dryer inside unit. Cozy private patio. This is a great family community with resort style amenities: pool, tennis courts, playground. Excellent location, "A" rated schools, near highways, shopping, restaurant and Art Young Museum. 2 assigned parking spaces in front of property. Mailbox # 8 right across. Accordion hurricane shutters in all windows and sliding doors. Credit Score 650 and no pets per HOA.