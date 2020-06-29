All apartments in Carrollwood
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
5620 Pinnacle Heights Circle #308
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5620 Pinnacle Heights Circle #308

5620 Pinnacle Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Pinnacle Heights Community - 3rd Floor 1bedroom with den - AVAILABLE Now with Owner and Association Approval. 3rd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo plus a den/office, in desirable gated community. This condo offers a kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining room for easy entertaining! Other features include a screened balcony w/storage room, inside utility which includes a washer/dryer.
Within the community you have a clubhouse, fitness center, playground and community pool. Convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads.

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd floor unit in building 2
All Appliances, EXCEPT microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Den/Office
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Wood flooring
Crown Molding
Screened Balcony with Storage Closet
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Water/sewer/trash included in rent, up to you the rate of $40.00 mo and is contingent upon HOA allowance. If water bill exceeds the allowable monthly amount, tenant will be billed for the difference.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1891367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

