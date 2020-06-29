5620 Pinnacle Heights Circle #308

Amenities

Pinnacle Heights Community - 3rd Floor 1bedroom with den - AVAILABLE Now with Owner and Association Approval. 3rd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo plus a den/office, in desirable gated community. This condo offers a kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining room for easy entertaining! Other features include a screened balcony w/storage room, inside utility which includes a washer/dryer.

Within the community you have a clubhouse, fitness center, playground and community pool. Convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads.



Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

3rd floor unit in building 2

All Appliances, EXCEPT microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Den/Office

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Wood flooring

Crown Molding

Screened Balcony with Storage Closet

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



Water/sewer/trash included in rent, up to you the rate of $40.00 mo and is contingent upon HOA allowance. If water bill exceeds the allowable monthly amount, tenant will be billed for the difference.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



