712 Crest Pines Dr #337 Available 04/17/20 East Orlando CondoNear UCF! - AVAILABLE APRIL 17th! Great 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in an even better location! Convenient to Waterford Lakes shopping, dining and entertainment areas! Convenient to UCF, schools and major roads. This unit is on the 3rd floor and features a screened balcony with storage closet, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and an inside utility room with full size washer and dryer! The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, features a breakfast bar for additional seating and is open to the living room/dining area. Nice open floor plan! The Crest community offers a clubhouse with pool and hot tub, fitness center, bbq area and a playground. Call today!



FEATURES:

3rd floor unit

All appliances

Breakfast bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Open floor plan

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Ceiling fans

Tile and carpet flooring

Walk-in Closet

Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



