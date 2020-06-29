All apartments in Alafaya
712 Crest Pines Dr #337

712 Crest Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

712 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
712 Crest Pines Dr #337 Available 04/17/20 East Orlando CondoNear UCF! - AVAILABLE APRIL 17th! Great 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in an even better location! Convenient to Waterford Lakes shopping, dining and entertainment areas! Convenient to UCF, schools and major roads. This unit is on the 3rd floor and features a screened balcony with storage closet, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and an inside utility room with full size washer and dryer! The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, features a breakfast bar for additional seating and is open to the living room/dining area. Nice open floor plan! The Crest community offers a clubhouse with pool and hot tub, fitness center, bbq area and a playground. Call today!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd floor unit
All appliances
Breakfast bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open floor plan
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Ceiling fans
Tile and carpet flooring
Walk-in Closet
Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5549434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have any available units?
712 Crest Pines Dr #337 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have?
Some of 712 Crest Pines Dr #337's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Crest Pines Dr #337 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 is pet friendly.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 offer parking?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 does not offer parking.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have a pool?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 has a pool.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have accessible units?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 has accessible units.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr #337 does not have units with air conditioning.

