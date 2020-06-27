All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

320 PALMWAY LANE

320 Palmway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

320 Palmway Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Deer Run South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
FRESH RENOVATIONS!! Gorgeous open floor plan in the sought after area of Fairway Pointe in beautiful Eastwood. Home boasts 4 bedrooms and an office on over-sized lot. BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Luxury espresso cabinets with granite counter-tops and custom over-sized island, new appliances, and adjacent dinette. Master bathroom boasts garden tub & separate shower. Spectacular screened pool and lanai is perfect for entertaining. Enter a very open living room and dining room area. French doors open into a unique office offering the ideal spot for the "work from home" situation or fantastic study. The home is conveniently located only minutes away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, Lockheed Martin, highway access to 408, 528, and 417 and zoned for 'A' rated schools. Convenient access to Siemens, Medical City, Lake Nona and Florida beaches. Eastwood amenities include community pool and cabana, tennis, basketball, and racquetball courts, playground, and more! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 PALMWAY LANE have any available units?
320 PALMWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 320 PALMWAY LANE have?
Some of 320 PALMWAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 PALMWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
320 PALMWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 PALMWAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 320 PALMWAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 320 PALMWAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 320 PALMWAY LANE offers parking.
Does 320 PALMWAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 PALMWAY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 PALMWAY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 320 PALMWAY LANE has a pool.
Does 320 PALMWAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 320 PALMWAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 PALMWAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 PALMWAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 PALMWAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 PALMWAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
