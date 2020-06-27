320 PALMWAY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court

FRESH RENOVATIONS!! Gorgeous open floor plan in the sought after area of Fairway Pointe in beautiful Eastwood. Home boasts 4 bedrooms and an office on over-sized lot. BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Luxury espresso cabinets with granite counter-tops and custom over-sized island, new appliances, and adjacent dinette. Master bathroom boasts garden tub & separate shower. Spectacular screened pool and lanai is perfect for entertaining. Enter a very open living room and dining room area. French doors open into a unique office offering the ideal spot for the "work from home" situation or fantastic study. The home is conveniently located only minutes away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, Lockheed Martin, highway access to 408, 528, and 417 and zoned for 'A' rated schools. Convenient access to Siemens, Medical City, Lake Nona and Florida beaches. Eastwood amenities include community pool and cabana, tennis, basketball, and racquetball courts, playground, and more! Available immediately.