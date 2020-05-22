1445 Ogden Street NW, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 months AGO
Studio
Studio-1
$1,325
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1X1
$1,500
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tivoli Apartments.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
on-site laundry
courtyard
package receiving
Welcome to Tivoli Gardens, where you are met by charming Art Deco, comfort, and convenience. These apartments are perfectly placed in a courtyard setting in the historic Columbia Heights neighborhood. Featured here are large studio, one, and two bedroom apartments, all of which offer everything you need for easy living. Looking to live in a budget-friendly community with the perfect balance of entertainment and tranquility? This garden style community offers easy access to Columbia Height Metro and the best flavors of DC. Tivoli Gardens and our courteous and professional staff are always on hand to cater to your every need.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: No Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street parking. Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Tivoli Apartments have any available units?
Tivoli Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,325 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Tivoli Apartments have?
Some of Tivoli Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tivoli Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tivoli Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free plus No Application Fee! Hurry, limited time offer. Ask for details.