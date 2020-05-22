Tivoli Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool on-site laundry courtyard package receiving

Welcome to Tivoli Gardens, where you are met by charming Art Deco, comfort, and convenience. These apartments are perfectly placed in a courtyard setting in the historic Columbia Heights neighborhood. Featured here are large studio, one, and two bedroom apartments, all of which offer everything you need for easy living. Looking to live in a budget-friendly community with the perfect balance of entertainment and tranquility? This garden style community offers easy access to Columbia Height Metro and the best flavors of DC. Tivoli Gardens and our courteous and professional staff are always on hand to cater to your every need.