Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Vintage on 16th St DC

3146 16th St NW · (202) 335-0855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive up to 1-month rent-free! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change. Minimum lease term to receive free rent is 13 months.
Location

3146 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,549

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,906

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vintage on 16th St DC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
bike storage
internet access
media room
parking
lobby
package receiving
Introducing The Vintage, a timeless collection of Mount Pleasant apartments with luxurious amenities. A 16th St. Apartment puts you right in the middle of this tightly-knit, residential neighborhood in the city of DC with an authentic sense of community.It's within walking distance to Metro, Columbia Heights, 14th Street, and Adams Morgan. Featuring stunning design, ultra-modern apartments, and high-end amenities - it's where village sensibility meets city style, and it's truly an amazing thing to BEHOLD.This pet-friendly community offers a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck panoramic overlooks the entire Washington, Virginia and Maryland skylines, Clubroom, Game room, Uber-Lyft Lounge, pet spa, complimentary bike storage, in-unit laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $350 per dog
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: street parking only.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Vintage on 16th St DC have any available units?
The Vintage on 16th St DC has 9 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vintage on 16th St DC have?
Some of The Vintage on 16th St DC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vintage on 16th St DC currently offering any rent specials?
The Vintage on 16th St DC is offering the following rent specials: Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive up to 1-month rent-free! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change. Minimum lease term to receive free rent is 13 months.
Is The Vintage on 16th St DC pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vintage on 16th St DC is pet friendly.
Does The Vintage on 16th St DC offer parking?
Yes, The Vintage on 16th St DC offers parking.
Does The Vintage on 16th St DC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vintage on 16th St DC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vintage on 16th St DC have a pool?
No, The Vintage on 16th St DC does not have a pool.
Does The Vintage on 16th St DC have accessible units?
No, The Vintage on 16th St DC does not have accessible units.
Does The Vintage on 16th St DC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vintage on 16th St DC has units with dishwashers.

