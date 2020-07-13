The Vintage on 16th St DC.

Amenities
Introducing The Vintage, a timeless collection of Mount Pleasant apartments with luxurious amenities. A 16th St. Apartment puts you right in the middle of this tightly-knit, residential neighborhood in the city of DC with an authentic sense of community.It's within walking distance to Metro, Columbia Heights, 14th Street, and Adams Morgan. Featuring stunning design, ultra-modern apartments, and high-end amenities - it's where village sensibility meets city style, and it's truly an amazing thing to BEHOLD.This pet-friendly community offers a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck panoramic overlooks the entire Washington, Virginia and Maryland skylines, Clubroom, Game room, Uber-Lyft Lounge, pet spa, complimentary bike storage, in-unit laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.