The Vintage on 16th St DC.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog grooming area dog park elevator 24hr gym game room bike storage internet access media room parking lobby package receiving

Introducing The Vintage, a timeless collection of Mount Pleasant apartments with luxurious amenities. A 16th St. Apartment puts you right in the middle of this tightly-knit, residential neighborhood in the city of DC with an authentic sense of community.It's within walking distance to Metro, Columbia Heights, 14th Street, and Adams Morgan. Featuring stunning design, ultra-modern apartments, and high-end amenities - it's where village sensibility meets city style, and it's truly an amazing thing to BEHOLD.This pet-friendly community offers a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck panoramic overlooks the entire Washington, Virginia and Maryland skylines, Clubroom, Game room, Uber-Lyft Lounge, pet spa, complimentary bike storage, in-unit laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.