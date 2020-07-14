The Mission Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities concierge bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking gym pet friendly internet access package receiving

In the heart of the District’s most vibrant neighborhood:51 incomparable boutique apartments beautifully arranged within the historical context of a 1920’s era Studebaker car dealership and three 1880’s townhouses.

The Mission marries an industrial and rustic vibe with refined sensibilities to create a place where you will want to spend time even if you don’t have the time.Complete with a variety of different sized apartments, our building is especially suited for those seeking luxury condominium accommodations without the sizable commitment.