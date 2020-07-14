The Mission Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pet: $750
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Storage Details: On-Site Storage Unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.