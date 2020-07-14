All apartments in Washington
The Mission Apartments

1350 R St NW · (202) 335-0248
Location

1350 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. Aug 19

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mission Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
gym
pet friendly
internet access
package receiving
In the heart of the District’s most vibrant neighborhood:51 incomparable boutique apartments beautifully arranged within the historical context of a 1920’s era Studebaker car dealership and three 1880’s townhouses.
The Mission marries an industrial and rustic vibe with refined sensibilities to create a place where you will want to spend time even if you don’t have the time.Complete with a variety of different sized apartments, our building is especially suited for those seeking luxury condominium accommodations without the sizable commitment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pet: $750
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Street, Cit Lot.
Storage Details: On-Site Storage Unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mission Apartments have any available units?
The Mission Apartments has 8 units available starting at $2,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mission Apartments have?
Some of The Mission Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mission Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Mission Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mission Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mission Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Mission Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Mission Apartments offers parking.
Does The Mission Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mission Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mission Apartments have a pool?
No, The Mission Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Mission Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Mission Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Mission Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mission Apartments has units with dishwashers.
