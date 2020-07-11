All apartments in Washington
Park Terrace
Park Terrace

1660 Lanier Pl NW · (202) 883-8746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 Lanier Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Our homes are as unique as you are. Welcome to Park Terrace Apartments, where you are steps away from Columbia Road, the heart of Adams Morgan. Here you can enjoy the luxury of theaters, world-class restaurants, and shopping, as well as be close to the Metrobus and Metrorail. Beyond the Art Deco design and newly renovated lobby, this exquisite building features spacious Studio, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes. From taking a nice stroll to the National Zoo, just steps away, to reclining on the newly furnished rooftop where you are instantly embraced by glorious views of DC, this community is nothing short of sublime. Serene environment combined with all of the conveniences of everyday life is all here for you at Park Terrace Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: Move in fee: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Terrace have any available units?
Park Terrace offers studio floorplans starting at $1,350 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,700. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Terrace have?
Some of Park Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Park Terrace offers parking.
Does Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Terrace have a pool?
No, Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
