Amenities
Our homes are as unique as you are. Welcome to Park Terrace Apartments, where you are steps away from Columbia Road, the heart of Adams Morgan. Here you can enjoy the luxury of theaters, world-class restaurants, and shopping, as well as be close to the Metrobus and Metrorail. Beyond the Art Deco design and newly renovated lobby, this exquisite building features spacious Studio, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes. From taking a nice stroll to the National Zoo, just steps away, to reclining on the newly furnished rooftop where you are instantly embraced by glorious views of DC, this community is nothing short of sublime. Serene environment combined with all of the conveniences of everyday life is all here for you at Park Terrace Apartments.