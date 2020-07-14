Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal

Where Youre Meant To Be. Discover the Miramar Apartments where historical elegance meets urban living here in DCs Logan Circle neighborhood. With its ideal downtown location, this stunning landmark is moments away from world-class dining, shopping, and nightlife. While at home, enjoy the charming courtyard, fitness center, and business center. With beautiful Studio and One bedroom apartment homes with hardwood floor, we are confident you will feel right at your ease. Come experience the best of DC at the Miramar Apartments where there is no community quite like it.