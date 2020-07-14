All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Miramar Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1301 15th St NW · (702) 930-2738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free! Hurry, limited time offer on select apartments.
Location

1301 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$2,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramar Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Where Youre Meant To Be. Discover the Miramar Apartments where historical elegance meets urban living here in DCs Logan Circle neighborhood. With its ideal downtown location, this stunning landmark is moments away from world-class dining, shopping, and nightlife. While at home, enjoy the charming courtyard, fitness center, and business center. With beautiful Studio and One bedroom apartment homes with hardwood floor, we are confident you will feel right at your ease. Come experience the best of DC at the Miramar Apartments where there is no community quite like it.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Move in fee $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: . Street parking. .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miramar Apartments have any available units?
Miramar Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Miramar Apartments have?
Some of Miramar Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Miramar Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free! Hurry, limited time offer on select apartments.
Is Miramar Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Miramar Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Miramar Apartments offer parking?
No, Miramar Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Miramar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Miramar Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramar Apartments have a pool?
No, Miramar Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Miramar Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Miramar Apartments has accessible units.
Does Miramar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Miramar Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
