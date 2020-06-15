Kipling House.

Amenities

pet friendly garage concierge bbq/grill some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities concierge parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 One bedroom + den unit (can be small second bedroom) and rental price includes one assigned parking spot in the covered secure building garage and rent also includes trash, water and sewer utilities. Located in heart of Barrack's Row and Eastern Market (5-minute walk to Eastern Market metro) right next to shops and top restaurants like Michelin-star Rose's Luxury, and walking distance to the Navy Yard. Centered in beautiful quiet neighborhood, with historic townhomes of Capitol Hill. Building security system and intercom and secure package concierge providing password-protected package lockers for deliveries. Condo unit 208 is an airy, bright, open 1 bedroom + den and 1.5 bath with high 9 foot ceilings, stunning marble countertops and marble kitchen backsplash with designer finishes throughout the unit. Den can be used as nursery, office or small second bedroom (can fit a queen bed). The unit has beautiful tranquil views overlooking the garden nursery across the street. Facing west, each night you can watch DC's beautiful sunsets from the bedroom and living room. Dogs (all breeds welcome!) and cats allowed for an additional $50 per month rental fee and $500 deposit. Other features: Gas stove and soft close cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen.

Triple pane glass windows to block out noise from the city.

Custom designer fabric blinds fitted to floor to ceiling windows.

Stunning rooftop appointed with designer grills for BBQs, with views of the monument.



Parking space $150. Can extend lease past 1 year



(RLNE4993847)