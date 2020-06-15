All apartments in Washington
Kipling House

900 11th Street Southeast · (571) 210-7585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2745 · Avail. now

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 One bedroom + den unit (can be small second bedroom) and rental price includes one assigned parking spot in the covered secure building garage and rent also includes trash, water and sewer utilities. Located in heart of Barrack's Row and Eastern Market (5-minute walk to Eastern Market metro) right next to shops and top restaurants like Michelin-star Rose's Luxury, and walking distance to the Navy Yard. Centered in beautiful quiet neighborhood, with historic townhomes of Capitol Hill. Building security system and intercom and secure package concierge providing password-protected package lockers for deliveries. Condo unit 208 is an airy, bright, open 1 bedroom + den and 1.5 bath with high 9 foot ceilings, stunning marble countertops and marble kitchen backsplash with designer finishes throughout the unit. Den can be used as nursery, office or small second bedroom (can fit a queen bed). The unit has beautiful tranquil views overlooking the garden nursery across the street. Facing west, each night you can watch DC's beautiful sunsets from the bedroom and living room. Dogs (all breeds welcome!) and cats allowed for an additional $50 per month rental fee and $500 deposit. Other features: Gas stove and soft close cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen.
Triple pane glass windows to block out noise from the city.
Custom designer fabric blinds fitted to floor to ceiling windows.
Stunning rooftop appointed with designer grills for BBQs, with views of the monument.

Parking space $150. Can extend lease past 1 year

(RLNE4993847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kipling House have any available units?
Kipling House has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Kipling House have?
Some of Kipling House's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kipling House currently offering any rent specials?
Kipling House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kipling House pet-friendly?
Yes, Kipling House is pet friendly.
Does Kipling House offer parking?
Yes, Kipling House does offer parking.
Does Kipling House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kipling House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kipling House have a pool?
No, Kipling House does not have a pool.
Does Kipling House have accessible units?
No, Kipling House does not have accessible units.
Does Kipling House have units with dishwashers?
No, Kipling House does not have units with dishwashers.

