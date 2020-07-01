Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

960 Shepherd St NW, Available 03/24/20 Perfect Petworth Rowhome w/ Inlaw Suite! - At nearly 2,100 sq ft, this expansive and newly remodeled rowhome is not your average rental! A welcoming front porch and gorgeous curb appeal make this lot pop. Upon entry, you're greeted by a bold staircase, beautiful hardwood floors, and large windows brighten the open living room. This area flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen's amazing breakfast bar is perfect for a casual bite but the dining area, with a custom copper light fixture, has room for large-scale hosting. The playful blue backsplash and white cabinetry add a modern feel. All the appliances included large venting hood are stainless steel. A rear entry here leads to a back patio area perfect for summer entertaining.



Upstairs, find the front master suite and two smaller bedrooms. The front master has double-height windows and ensuite bathroom with a gorgeous tiled tub/shower. The hall bathroom also features a lovely tiled shower. Lastly, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. Two separate entrances, kitchen, full bathroom, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment! Between the outdoor space, exposed brick, and skylight this home does not disappoint!



Located in Petworth, this home is ideally situated for city living! You are a quick 7-minute walk the Petworth metro station featuring the green/yellow line and only blocks from the many Georgia Ave and 14th St bus routes. The Safeway and Yes! Organic just around the corner and will surely satisfy all your grocery store needs. Don't feel like cooking, head West to try the fried pizza at Little Coco's. Or head to Usher Street to try many great restaurants like Taqueria del Barrio. Want to get some fresh air? You're just 3 blocks away from Rock Creek Park entrance!



A security deposit is equal to one month's rent and tenants are responsible for electric and a flat fee of $100/month for water. Sorry, no pets.



