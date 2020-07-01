All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

960 Shepherd St NW,

960 Shepherd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

960 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
960 Shepherd St NW, Available 03/24/20 Perfect Petworth Rowhome w/ Inlaw Suite! - At nearly 2,100 sq ft, this expansive and newly remodeled rowhome is not your average rental! A welcoming front porch and gorgeous curb appeal make this lot pop. Upon entry, you're greeted by a bold staircase, beautiful hardwood floors, and large windows brighten the open living room. This area flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen's amazing breakfast bar is perfect for a casual bite but the dining area, with a custom copper light fixture, has room for large-scale hosting. The playful blue backsplash and white cabinetry add a modern feel. All the appliances included large venting hood are stainless steel. A rear entry here leads to a back patio area perfect for summer entertaining.

Upstairs, find the front master suite and two smaller bedrooms. The front master has double-height windows and ensuite bathroom with a gorgeous tiled tub/shower. The hall bathroom also features a lovely tiled shower. Lastly, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. Two separate entrances, kitchen, full bathroom, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment! Between the outdoor space, exposed brick, and skylight this home does not disappoint!

Located in Petworth, this home is ideally situated for city living! You are a quick 7-minute walk the Petworth metro station featuring the green/yellow line and only blocks from the many Georgia Ave and 14th St bus routes. The Safeway and Yes! Organic just around the corner and will surely satisfy all your grocery store needs. Don't feel like cooking, head West to try the fried pizza at Little Coco's. Or head to Usher Street to try many great restaurants like Taqueria del Barrio. Want to get some fresh air? You're just 3 blocks away from Rock Creek Park entrance!

A security deposit is equal to one month's rent and tenants are responsible for electric and a flat fee of $100/month for water. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Shepherd St NW, have any available units?
960 Shepherd St NW, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Shepherd St NW, have?
Some of 960 Shepherd St NW,'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Shepherd St NW, currently offering any rent specials?
960 Shepherd St NW, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Shepherd St NW, pet-friendly?
No, 960 Shepherd St NW, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 960 Shepherd St NW, offer parking?
No, 960 Shepherd St NW, does not offer parking.
Does 960 Shepherd St NW, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Shepherd St NW, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Shepherd St NW, have a pool?
No, 960 Shepherd St NW, does not have a pool.
Does 960 Shepherd St NW, have accessible units?
No, 960 Shepherd St NW, does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Shepherd St NW, have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Shepherd St NW, does not have units with dishwashers.

