Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

936 Madison Street NW 201

936 Madison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

936 Madison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate Condo in Petworth w/Off Street Parking - Property Id: 98341

Renovated condo with two master suites with beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless appliances, including Gas Range. Lots of extras including oversized baseboards and triple crown moldings, tall ceilings and two renovated baths, one with Jacuzzi tub and the other with full tile shower. Metro bus at front door and plenty of shopping and parks nearby and an added bonus with off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98341
Property Id 98341

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4677169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Madison Street NW 201 have any available units?
936 Madison Street NW 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Madison Street NW 201 have?
Some of 936 Madison Street NW 201's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Madison Street NW 201 currently offering any rent specials?
936 Madison Street NW 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Madison Street NW 201 pet-friendly?
No, 936 Madison Street NW 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 936 Madison Street NW 201 offer parking?
No, 936 Madison Street NW 201 does not offer parking.
Does 936 Madison Street NW 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Madison Street NW 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Madison Street NW 201 have a pool?
No, 936 Madison Street NW 201 does not have a pool.
Does 936 Madison Street NW 201 have accessible units?
No, 936 Madison Street NW 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Madison Street NW 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Madison Street NW 201 has units with dishwashers.
