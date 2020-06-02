936 Madison Street NW 201

Amenities
Immaculate Condo in Petworth w/Off Street Parking - Property Id: 98341
Renovated condo with two master suites with beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless appliances, including Gas Range. Lots of extras including oversized baseboards and triple crown moldings, tall ceilings and two renovated baths, one with Jacuzzi tub and the other with full tile shower. Metro bus at front door and plenty of shopping and parks nearby and an added bonus with off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98341
No Pets Allowed
