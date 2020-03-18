9315 N Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Gorgeous 5th floor and newly renovated apartment is fully furnished with new contemporary/comfortable furniture and personal details. Hardwood floors throughout apartment, granite counter tops, new linens, fully equipped kitchen/bathroom, 32 inch flat panel LCD TV, separate dining area, desk. Rent includes cable, high speed internet, and local phone service!



Building offers rooftop deck with panoramic city views. Excellent location on a quiet street in the hip and vibrant West End/Downtown area. Walking distance to Dupont Circle Metro, Foggy Bottom Metro, Georgetown, World Bank, embassies, and State Department with the best shopping/restaurants & entertainment in the area. Corporate short-term/long-term options available. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Background check required.