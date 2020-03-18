All apartments in Washington
9315 N Street NW

9315 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9315 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous 5th floor and newly renovated apartment is fully furnished with new contemporary/comfortable furniture and personal details. Hardwood floors throughout apartment, granite counter tops, new linens, fully equipped kitchen/bathroom, 32 inch flat panel LCD TV, separate dining area, desk. Rent includes cable, high speed internet, and local phone service!

Building offers rooftop deck with panoramic city views. Excellent location on a quiet street in the hip and vibrant West End/Downtown area. Walking distance to Dupont Circle Metro, Foggy Bottom Metro, Georgetown, World Bank, embassies, and State Department with the best shopping/restaurants & entertainment in the area. Corporate short-term/long-term options available. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 N Street NW have any available units?
9315 N Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 N Street NW have?
Some of 9315 N Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 N Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
9315 N Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 N Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 9315 N Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 9315 N Street NW offer parking?
No, 9315 N Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 9315 N Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 N Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 N Street NW have a pool?
No, 9315 N Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 9315 N Street NW have accessible units?
No, 9315 N Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 N Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 N Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
