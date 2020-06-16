931 Westminster St NW A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large Shaw Apartment with parking! - Property Id: 298609



You'll love this spacious, 2-level apartment with quiet bedrooms on the lower floor and a sunny living room and large kitchen upstairs.



Features include 2 large bedrooms with great closet space, a separate den/nursery, plus additional dining room/den.



Modern washer dryer.



Durable flooring throughout, ample storage and a walk-in pantry.



The lower level bathroom has radiant floors to help maintain comfort in the winter as well!



Quirky chalkboard-paint wall for messages and fun.



Off-street parking in rear, featuring an EV charging station!



Roll-Up Garage Door and Shared Roof Deck currently under construction - coming soon!



Just a 4 minute walk to the U Street Metro Station and close to all the nightlife, shopping, and fun that U Street has to offer!



Pets welcome. Come check out your new home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298609

Property Id 298609



(RLNE5850332)