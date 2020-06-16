All apartments in Washington
931 Westminster St NW A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

931 Westminster St NW A

931 Westminster Street Northwest · (202) 579-9117
Location

931 Westminster Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Shaw Apartment with parking! - Property Id: 298609

You'll love this spacious, 2-level apartment with quiet bedrooms on the lower floor and a sunny living room and large kitchen upstairs.

Features include 2 large bedrooms with great closet space, a separate den/nursery, plus additional dining room/den.

Modern washer dryer.

Durable flooring throughout, ample storage and a walk-in pantry.

The lower level bathroom has radiant floors to help maintain comfort in the winter as well!

Quirky chalkboard-paint wall for messages and fun.

Off-street parking in rear, featuring an EV charging station!

Roll-Up Garage Door and Shared Roof Deck currently under construction - coming soon!

Just a 4 minute walk to the U Street Metro Station and close to all the nightlife, shopping, and fun that U Street has to offer!

Pets welcome. Come check out your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298609
Property Id 298609

(RLNE5850332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Westminster St NW A have any available units?
931 Westminster St NW A has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Westminster St NW A have?
Some of 931 Westminster St NW A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Westminster St NW A currently offering any rent specials?
931 Westminster St NW A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Westminster St NW A pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Westminster St NW A is pet friendly.
Does 931 Westminster St NW A offer parking?
Yes, 931 Westminster St NW A does offer parking.
Does 931 Westminster St NW A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Westminster St NW A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Westminster St NW A have a pool?
No, 931 Westminster St NW A does not have a pool.
Does 931 Westminster St NW A have accessible units?
No, 931 Westminster St NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Westminster St NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Westminster St NW A has units with dishwashers.
