931 Westminster St NW A

Amenities
Large Shaw Apartment with parking! - Property Id: 298609
You'll love this spacious, 2-level apartment with quiet bedrooms on the lower floor and a sunny living room and large kitchen upstairs.
Features include 2 large bedrooms with great closet space, a separate den/nursery, plus additional dining room/den.
Modern washer dryer.
Durable flooring throughout, ample storage and a walk-in pantry.
The lower level bathroom has radiant floors to help maintain comfort in the winter as well!
Quirky chalkboard-paint wall for messages and fun.
Off-street parking in rear, featuring an EV charging station!
Roll-Up Garage Door and Shared Roof Deck currently under construction - coming soon!
Just a 4 minute walk to the U Street Metro Station and close to all the nightlife, shopping, and fun that U Street has to offer!
Pets welcome. Come check out your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298609
