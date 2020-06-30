All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

922 N Street NW

922 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

922 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 BD 1 BA w/ Deck Logan Circle/Blagden Alley/Shaw - Property Id: 186504

Spacious light filled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor of a historic row home available for rent next to the trendy Blagden Alley. The condo includes a 100 sq. ft private deck. This condo is next to restaurants/bars, 2 blocks away from grocery store and metro.

Condo features include:

- 760 sq. ft. living space with a study nook
- 100 sq ft. private deck
- 10 ft ceiling
- Exposed brick wall
- Hard wood flooring throughout
- Crown molding and chair rails
- Modern kitchen with granite counter top
- Wine fridge
- Elfa closet system
- Jet tub
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Stainless appliances
- Available furnished

This condo is available starting January 1, 2020 with a minimum 12 month lease unfurnished for $2,495 per month or furnished for $2,800 per month. Water and trash is included, other utilities are not included. Deposit of $2,495 or $2,800 plus first months rent is due at signing. Contact me for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186504
Property Id 186504

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 N Street NW have any available units?
922 N Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 N Street NW have?
Some of 922 N Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 N Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
922 N Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 N Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 922 N Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 922 N Street NW offer parking?
No, 922 N Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 922 N Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 N Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 N Street NW have a pool?
No, 922 N Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 922 N Street NW have accessible units?
No, 922 N Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 922 N Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 N Street NW has units with dishwashers.

