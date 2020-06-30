922 N Street NW

Amenities

1 BD 1 BA w/ Deck Logan Circle/Blagden Alley/Shaw - Property Id: 186504



Spacious light filled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor of a historic row home available for rent next to the trendy Blagden Alley. The condo includes a 100 sq. ft private deck. This condo is next to restaurants/bars, 2 blocks away from grocery store and metro.



Condo features include:



- 760 sq. ft. living space with a study nook

- 100 sq ft. private deck

- 10 ft ceiling

- Exposed brick wall

- Hard wood flooring throughout

- Crown molding and chair rails

- Modern kitchen with granite counter top

- Wine fridge

- Elfa closet system

- Jet tub

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Stainless appliances

- Available furnished



This condo is available starting January 1, 2020 with a minimum 12 month lease unfurnished for $2,495 per month or furnished for $2,800 per month. Water and trash is included, other utilities are not included. Deposit of $2,495 or $2,800 plus first months rent is due at signing. Contact me for more information.

No Pets Allowed



