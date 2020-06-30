922 N Street NW

Amenities
1 BD 1 BA w/ Deck Logan Circle/Blagden Alley/Shaw - Property Id: 186504
Spacious light filled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor of a historic row home available for rent next to the trendy Blagden Alley. The condo includes a 100 sq. ft private deck. This condo is next to restaurants/bars, 2 blocks away from grocery store and metro.
Condo features include:
- 760 sq. ft. living space with a study nook
- 100 sq ft. private deck
- 10 ft ceiling
- Exposed brick wall
- Hard wood flooring throughout
- Crown molding and chair rails
- Modern kitchen with granite counter top
- Wine fridge
- Elfa closet system
- Jet tub
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Stainless appliances
- Available furnished
This condo is available starting January 1, 2020 with a minimum 12 month lease unfurnished for $2,495 per month or furnished for $2,800 per month. Water and trash is included, other utilities are not included. Deposit of $2,495 or $2,800 plus first months rent is due at signing. Contact me for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186504
No Pets Allowed
