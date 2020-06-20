Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 919 NE 47TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
919 NE 47TH STREET NE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:13 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
919 NE 47TH STREET NE
919 47th St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
919 47th St NE, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remodel unit in Deanwood 2 units for rent 2 bedroom 1 full bath ready to move in. call to see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE have any available units?
919 NE 47TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 919 NE 47TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
919 NE 47TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 NE 47TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 NE 47TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 NE 47TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University