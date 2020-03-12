915 14th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 4 bed/3.5 bath home delivers the comfort of luxury living, with the convenience of city life. Less than a 5 minute walk to Potomac Avenue Metro Station (Blue, Orange, and Silver Lines) and Harris Teeter supermarket, and just 15 minutes to Eastern Market and Barracks Row shops and restaurants.

This finely refinished rowhome includes a spacious, open floor plan on main floor with living room, dining room, half bath, and chef's kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances. The home's finished basement level includes two full sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs, another full bathroom and two more large bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bath. Relax out back on your private deck and patio! One off-street parking spot included. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit.