915 14th Street Southeast

Location

915 14th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 4 bed/3.5 bath home delivers the comfort of luxury living, with the convenience of city life. Less than a 5 minute walk to Potomac Avenue Metro Station (Blue, Orange, and Silver Lines) and Harris Teeter supermarket, and just 15 minutes to Eastern Market and Barracks Row shops and restaurants.
This finely refinished rowhome includes a spacious, open floor plan on main floor with living room, dining room, half bath, and chef's kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances. The home's finished basement level includes two full sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs, another full bathroom and two more large bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bath. Relax out back on your private deck and patio! One off-street parking spot included. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 14th Street Southeast have any available units?
915 14th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 14th Street Southeast have?
Some of 915 14th Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 14th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
915 14th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 14th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 14th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 915 14th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 915 14th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 915 14th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 14th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 14th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 915 14th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 915 14th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 915 14th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 915 14th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 14th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
