Home
/
Washington, DC
/
91 14th St. NE Apt. #91
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

91 14th St. NE Apt. #91

91 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

91 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
A one bedroom, one bath apartment located in the Car Barn Condominium complex just off of Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill. - Enter the apartment into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area (8x9) is located just off the kitchen. Completely renovated kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal along with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Hallway off dining room leads back to the carpeted bedroom (14x13), full bath and laundry closet.

(RLNE4587909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 have any available units?
91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 have?
Some of 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 currently offering any rent specials?
91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 pet-friendly?
No, 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 offer parking?
No, 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 does not offer parking.
Does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 have a pool?
Yes, 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 has a pool.
Does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 have accessible units?
No, 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 does not have accessible units.
Does 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 14th St. NE Apt. #91 has units with dishwashers.
