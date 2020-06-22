91 14th St. NE Apt. #91

Amenities

Property Amenities pool

A one bedroom, one bath apartment located in the Car Barn Condominium complex just off of Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill. - Enter the apartment into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area (8x9) is located just off the kitchen. Completely renovated kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal along with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Hallway off dining room leads back to the carpeted bedroom (14x13), full bath and laundry closet.



(RLNE4587909)