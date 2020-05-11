907 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

Upscale fully-furnished condo directly behind the Hart Senate Office Bldg., steps to the U.S. Capitol and three blocks from Union Station. This is the true inner Hill not to be confused with other less convenient locations such as Eastern Market or other venues claiming to be close-in. It is one block from Massachusetts (sp?) Avenue which is lined with restaurants and other convenient retail stores. The ground floor condo has a private entrance and patio and every thing needed from sheets to dinnerware to flat-screen tvs and wireless cable. It includes a/c, d/w, fp, crown molding and plenty of closet space. Utilities included. Available immediately. Require references, personal and professional. Pets, maybe. Thank you.