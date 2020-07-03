907 24th St Nw

All apartments in Washington
Location

907 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Very private one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on the 9th floor with large walk in closet and one queen size bed. Lots of light, desk and chair, full dining area, and full living room with 50 flat screen TV. This lovely apartment in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 650 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines

WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350 per month (if available)
View: Backyard
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (restrictions may apply, additional fee)
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
View: Street
Garden
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Lots of Light
Front Desk
Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 24th St Nw have any available units?
907 24th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 24th St Nw have?
Some of 907 24th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 24th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
907 24th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 24th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 24th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 907 24th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 907 24th St Nw offers parking.
Does 907 24th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 24th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 24th St Nw have a pool?
No, 907 24th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 907 24th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 907 24th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 907 24th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 24th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

