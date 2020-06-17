86 V St NW A

Amenities
Furnished - Colorful & Convenient Apt Bloomingdale - Property Id: 275601
Fully renovated, english basement in a Historic rowhome right in the heart of Shaw!
An awesome neighborhood with a charming secluded park nestled right behind the apt.
Extremely light, super high ceilings, and with floor to ceiling windows. Fully equipped kitchen with all of the essentials.
Free parking included via the use of a parking permit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275601
Property Id 275601
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5772539)