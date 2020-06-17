All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

86 V St NW A

86 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

86 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished - Colorful & Convenient Apt Bloomingdale - Property Id: 275601

Fully renovated, english basement in a Historic rowhome right in the heart of Shaw!

An awesome neighborhood with a charming secluded park nestled right behind the apt.

Extremely light, super high ceilings, and with floor to ceiling windows. Fully equipped kitchen with all of the essentials.

Free parking included via the use of a parking permit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275601
Property Id 275601

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 V St NW A have any available units?
86 V St NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 V St NW A have?
Some of 86 V St NW A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 V St NW A currently offering any rent specials?
86 V St NW A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 V St NW A pet-friendly?
No, 86 V St NW A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 86 V St NW A offer parking?
Yes, 86 V St NW A offers parking.
Does 86 V St NW A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 V St NW A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 V St NW A have a pool?
No, 86 V St NW A does not have a pool.
Does 86 V St NW A have accessible units?
No, 86 V St NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 86 V St NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 V St NW A has units with dishwashers.

