846 48TH ST NE-Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

$1400 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartments in Washington, DC Beautiful Remodeled A True Must See! Upscale and Urban: Gorgeously renovated and modern 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in peaceful and quiet neighborhood. The apartments have beautifully installed hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, gorgeously installed granite tops, as well new top of the line stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer! You also have access to a private parking lot and security system. Close to great restaurants such as Nello's Famous NC BBQ and Pimento Grill & Restaurant, the apartments are also walking distance from the area's best shops and nightlife. Feel free to give Deandre a call @443-514-8051. We will be hosting an open house this week on tuesday 10/16/2018 from 4-6pm.