Amenities
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/uVCrcBDKikM
Great 3 level brick townhouse in Congress Heights off of Southern Ave.
3 Bedrooms
3.5 Bathrooms
Wood floors on main level.
Each bedroom has its own full bath!
Gas Fireplace in the living room.
Breakfast nook right off the kitchen as well as a separate dining room.
Tons of closet space.
Fully finished basement with full bathroom and a new walk-in shower.
Extra storage room in the basement.
New tile and hardwood throughout the entire house.
Location:
1 mile to Southern Ave Metro Stop.
Minutes away from the National Harbor, MGM Casino, The Tanger Outlets, Andrews & Boiling AFB
Just across the bridge from fine dining and the shops of Arlington, VA.
Amenities: Parking, Fully Finished Basement, Cable Ready, HOA Community, Ceiling Fans, Walk-in Closet, Fully fenced yard, Hardwood Floors, Alarm System, Fireplace