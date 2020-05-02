815 M St. SW

Amenities

(Rent is $4,500.00 but will consider reduction)This gorgeous open concept 2900 sq-feet four(4)BR semi-detached brick home in NW,DC on corner of 7th & Upshur; built in 1916: has two full baths(1 newly renovated spa bath)updated lighting and plumbing - walking distance to metro (green line-Petworth stop), two blocks from great schools with daycare on corner of Webster; walk to grocery store/post office and more: Private yard, original hardwood floors, beautiful cherry wood cabinets and Marble counter-tops in kitchen, 2 fireplaces(1 decorative in the living room and 1 wood burning in rear of house),formal dining room, living room, great room, air, washer dryer, dish washer, microwave, double side by side ice-making/water dispensing fridge. Please respond to posting to schedule a viewing. Very safe neighborhood; if you have any concerns, please contact 4th District PD to obtain a crimes report for the area.



**********************A full credit & background check is required.*********************