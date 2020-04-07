All apartments in Washington
813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

813 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

813 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this renovated 2bdr, 2bth, 2 story unit with 10.5 foot ceilings on the first floor, 11 foot ceilings on the second!! Grand, spacious, and light filled, this 1,250 sq.ft. unit is located in a stately Edwardian walkup off Stanton Park, between H St corridor and Eastern Market. Less than 6 blocks away from the Capitol, Union Station, and Union Station Metro, it is the perfect location for the tenant to experience all that the District has to offer - from nightlife and neighborhood restaurants/cafes to museums and the National Mall. Incredible period details like stain glass accents and floor to ceiling windows, combine seamlessly with the exposed brick and large modern skylights to imbue the space with a classic elegance rarely found at this price point. Lots of storage and closet space! Rent includes access to a private outdoor rear patio. In-unit laundry and both bathrooms are en suite. Private, off-street parking available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
