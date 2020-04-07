813 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this renovated 2bdr, 2bth, 2 story unit with 10.5 foot ceilings on the first floor, 11 foot ceilings on the second!! Grand, spacious, and light filled, this 1,250 sq.ft. unit is located in a stately Edwardian walkup off Stanton Park, between H St corridor and Eastern Market. Less than 6 blocks away from the Capitol, Union Station, and Union Station Metro, it is the perfect location for the tenant to experience all that the District has to offer - from nightlife and neighborhood restaurants/cafes to museums and the National Mall. Incredible period details like stain glass accents and floor to ceiling windows, combine seamlessly with the exposed brick and large modern skylights to imbue the space with a classic elegance rarely found at this price point. Lots of storage and closet space! Rent includes access to a private outdoor rear patio. In-unit laundry and both bathrooms are en suite. Private, off-street parking available upon request.