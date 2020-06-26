All apartments in Washington
813 Jefferson St, NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

813 Jefferson St, NE

813 Jefferson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

813 Jefferson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move in April 01 = No Security Deposit! Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/el80Mod5_AU

Renovations have just been completed in this 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom rowhouse. 3 levels of space that include all brand new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and many new light fixtures. All bedrooms are on the upper level and the basement is finished. Full size washer and dryer.

The house comes with 2 parking spaces and a fenced back yard.

10 minute walk to Fort Totten Metro - Red, Green and Yellow Lines
Easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park and Brookland
8 Minutes from Catholic University
10 Minute walk to Fort Circle Park
10 Minute walk to Groceries

Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas
Application Fee: $60.00
MRA Fee: $25.00/ month
Pet Fees
No Smoking
No Security Deposit for qualified applicants that move in on or before April 01!
Insurance Required

(RLNE5577353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

