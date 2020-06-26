813 Jefferson St, NE

Amenities
Move in April 01 = No Security Deposit! Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/el80Mod5_AU
Renovations have just been completed in this 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom rowhouse. 3 levels of space that include all brand new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and many new light fixtures. All bedrooms are on the upper level and the basement is finished. Full size washer and dryer.
The house comes with 2 parking spaces and a fenced back yard.
10 minute walk to Fort Totten Metro - Red, Green and Yellow Lines
Easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park and Brookland
8 Minutes from Catholic University
10 Minute walk to Fort Circle Park
10 Minute walk to Groceries
Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas
Application Fee: $60.00
MRA Fee: $25.00/ month
Pet Fees
No Smoking
No Security Deposit for qualified applicants that move in on or before April 01!
Insurance Required
(RLNE5577353)