813 Jefferson St, NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move in April 01 = No Security Deposit! Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/el80Mod5_AU



Renovations have just been completed in this 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom rowhouse. 3 levels of space that include all brand new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and many new light fixtures. All bedrooms are on the upper level and the basement is finished. Full size washer and dryer.



The house comes with 2 parking spaces and a fenced back yard.



10 minute walk to Fort Totten Metro - Red, Green and Yellow Lines

Easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park and Brookland

8 Minutes from Catholic University

10 Minute walk to Fort Circle Park

10 Minute walk to Groceries



Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas

Application Fee: $60.00

MRA Fee: $25.00/ month

Pet Fees

No Smoking

No Security Deposit for qualified applicants that move in on or before April 01!

Insurance Required



(RLNE5577353)