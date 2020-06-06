812 New Hampshire Ave NW

812 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037 Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
West End House - Property Id: 287523
Pristine 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath historic rowhouse on a quiet and charming street in the historic West End area of DC's Foggy Bottom. The home is available to rent beginning July 1st (date is flexible - 1 year or multi-year lease is available).
A++ location: 2 blocks from Foggy Bottom metro; 3 blocks from Whole Foods and restaurants; 4 blocks from Trader Joe's; short walk to the Kennedy Center and Georgetown's restaurants / shopping; 3 blocks from Rock Creek Park and Potomac waterfront parks and walking paths. Recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances. Front patio with dining area; enclosed garden/patio in the back to enjoy the summer nights. $4150 (+utilities). Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287523 Property Id 287523
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5807595)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
