812 New Hampshire Ave NW

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Pristine 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath historic rowhouse on a quiet and charming street in the historic West End area of DC's Foggy Bottom. The home is available to rent beginning July 1st (date is flexible - 1 year or multi-year lease is available).



A++ location: 2 blocks from Foggy Bottom metro; 3 blocks from Whole Foods and restaurants; 4 blocks from Trader Joe's; short walk to the Kennedy Center and Georgetown's restaurants / shopping; 3 blocks from Rock Creek Park and Potomac waterfront parks and walking paths. Recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances. Front patio with dining area; enclosed garden/patio in the back to enjoy the summer nights. $4150 (+utilities).

No Pets Allowed



