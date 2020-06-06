All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 812 New Hampshire Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
812 New Hampshire Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

812 New Hampshire Ave NW

812 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

812 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West End House - Property Id: 287523

Pristine 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath historic rowhouse on a quiet and charming street in the historic West End area of DC's Foggy Bottom. The home is available to rent beginning July 1st (date is flexible - 1 year or multi-year lease is available).

A++ location: 2 blocks from Foggy Bottom metro; 3 blocks from Whole Foods and restaurants; 4 blocks from Trader Joe's; short walk to the Kennedy Center and Georgetown's restaurants / shopping; 3 blocks from Rock Creek Park and Potomac waterfront parks and walking paths. Recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances. Front patio with dining area; enclosed garden/patio in the back to enjoy the summer nights. $4150 (+utilities).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287523
Property Id 287523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW have any available units?
812 New Hampshire Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW have?
Some of 812 New Hampshire Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 New Hampshire Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
812 New Hampshire Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 New Hampshire Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 812 New Hampshire Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW offer parking?
No, 812 New Hampshire Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 New Hampshire Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW have a pool?
No, 812 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 812 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 812 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 New Hampshire Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University