809 49TH STREET NE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare 4 bed, 3.5 bath single-family home in Deanwood! This meticulously renovated property (2017) is impressive at every turn. Spacious open main level features modern finishes throughout including brick-laid gas fireplace, tiled backsplash on kitchen bar, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and custom-designed staircase. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, stand up shower, duals sinks and soaking tub. Finished basement makes an ideal rec room or office. Covered front porch perfect for morning coffee or tea. HUGE fenced yard for entertaining or play (8000 sf). Equipped with motorized gate in the rear, providing secure parking for 3+ cars. Just minutes to Capitol Hill, 295, Rt. 50, Deanwood Rec center, two Metro stops (orange line) and more!