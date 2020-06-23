Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 9
808 15th Street NW
808 15th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
808 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Features and Amenities
5th floor
White cabinets and white appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 15th Street NW have any available units?
808 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 808 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
808 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 808 15th Street NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 808 15th Street NW offer parking?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 808 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 808 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 808 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 15th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
