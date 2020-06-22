All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

807 Allison St NW

807 Allison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

807 Allison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Must see bedroom for Rent in a half level English basement with 2 separate entrances. The house is located on the corner of Allison and 8th Street NW Washington DC. All new and very clean on a quiet street only 10 minutes walk from the Petworth Metro. Lots of light. Living room / designer kitchen has an open, modern, layout with stainless steel appliances. Great place will be easy to call home.

Features: 1 Bedroom with large closet and storage space. Kitchen has Corian counter top. Stainless steel gas oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice machine and garbage disposal. En-suite laundry with Bosch washer and dryer machines.

No Smokers

Parking is street parking and plentiful. There is an abundance of street parking, 90% of the time there is parking in front of the house.

Location, Location, Location
In the middle of the growing Petworth scene, yet still a quiet residential neighborhood. Short walking distance to the Yes Organic Market, Safeway, and CVS. To eat and drink - Timber Pizza, Himitsu, Petworth Citizen, Taqueria del Barrio, Qualia Coffee, Sala Thai to name a few. Check them out. Also not far way - 15 minute walk to Columbia Heights and 11 Street Corridor. 7 minute drive from Cleveland Park and 10 minute drive from Gallery Place China Town. 15 minute drive from Silver Spring or the White House. Close enough to Adams Morgan. This gives you many many options for restaurants and shops not far away.

Close to Rock Creek Park for easy and fast access to the whole city

Transportation:
Georgia Avenue Petworth Metro Station (Green & Yellow Line) 10 minute walk.

60, 62, 63, 70, 71, 79 and H8 bus lines are located either around the corner or within blocks.

I thank you for your interest. Call (202) 423-8646 show contact info to set up an appointment to see this fantastic apartment. Please call with any questions.

(RLNE4694609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Allison St NW have any available units?
807 Allison St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Allison St NW have?
Some of 807 Allison St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Allison St NW currently offering any rent specials?
807 Allison St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Allison St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Allison St NW is pet friendly.
Does 807 Allison St NW offer parking?
Yes, 807 Allison St NW offers parking.
Does 807 Allison St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Allison St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Allison St NW have a pool?
No, 807 Allison St NW does not have a pool.
Does 807 Allison St NW have accessible units?
No, 807 Allison St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Allison St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Allison St NW has units with dishwashers.
