807 Allison St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see bedroom for Rent in a half level English basement with 2 separate entrances. The house is located on the corner of Allison and 8th Street NW Washington DC. All new and very clean on a quiet street only 10 minutes walk from the Petworth Metro. Lots of light. Living room / designer kitchen has an open, modern, layout with stainless steel appliances. Great place will be easy to call home.



Features: 1 Bedroom with large closet and storage space. Kitchen has Corian counter top. Stainless steel gas oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice machine and garbage disposal. En-suite laundry with Bosch washer and dryer machines.



No Smokers



Parking is street parking and plentiful. There is an abundance of street parking, 90% of the time there is parking in front of the house.



Location, Location, Location

In the middle of the growing Petworth scene, yet still a quiet residential neighborhood. Short walking distance to the Yes Organic Market, Safeway, and CVS. To eat and drink - Timber Pizza, Himitsu, Petworth Citizen, Taqueria del Barrio, Qualia Coffee, Sala Thai to name a few. Check them out. Also not far way - 15 minute walk to Columbia Heights and 11 Street Corridor. 7 minute drive from Cleveland Park and 10 minute drive from Gallery Place China Town. 15 minute drive from Silver Spring or the White House. Close enough to Adams Morgan. This gives you many many options for restaurants and shops not far away.



Close to Rock Creek Park for easy and fast access to the whole city



Transportation:

Georgia Avenue Petworth Metro Station (Green & Yellow Line) 10 minute walk.



60, 62, 63, 70, 71, 79 and H8 bus lines are located either around the corner or within blocks.



I thank you for your interest. Call (202) 423-8646 show contact info to set up an appointment to see this fantastic apartment. Please call with any questions.



(RLNE4694609)