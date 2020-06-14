805 Jefferson St NW Unit B

Amenities
Brand new you would be the FIRST to live in this fabulous English Basement apartment in Brightwood Park! The apartment is within walking distance of CVS, Walgreens, parks, Walmart and so much more. With ALL utilities included this home won't last long!!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 BATH
- Separate entrance
- White appliances in kitchen
- All new appliances
- Washer and dryer
- Hard wood floors
- Open concept
- Central AC
-All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!
-Shared front yard and back patio space
- Off street parking available for $150
- NO pets
AVAILABLE NOW!!
(RLNE5695249)