All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
805 Jefferson St NW Unit B
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

805 Jefferson St NW Unit B

805 Jefferson St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

805 Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new you would be the FIRST to live in this fabulous English Basement apartment in Brightwood Park! The apartment is within walking distance of CVS, Walgreens, parks, Walmart and so much more. With ALL utilities included this home won't last long!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 BATH
- Separate entrance
- White appliances in kitchen
- All new appliances
- Washer and dryer
- Hard wood floors
- Open concept
- Central AC
-All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!
-Shared front yard and back patio space
- Off street parking available for $150
- NO pets

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B have any available units?
805 Jefferson St NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B have?
Some of 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
805 Jefferson St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B offers parking.
Does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Jefferson St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University