787 Fairmont St., NW

Amenities
Completely renovated corner row house in the heart of Columbia Heights convenient to U Street, 11th Street restaurants and a few blocks to Columbia Hts and U Street metros and a few blocks from the soon to be opened Whole Foods. Enjoy a private back patio and a side yard that's almost as big as the house! Very rare in the middle of the city.
Inside, the house includes:
-Gas stove
-Granite counters
-Dishwasher/disposal
-2 Fridges
-Central Air/Heat provided by two separate HVAC systems for energy efficient temperature control
-Cherry oak hardwood floors
-Washer/dryer
-Windows/light on all 3 sides (another benefit of a corner house)
....and much, much more!
Available June 1st. No summer rentals please. Utilities are not included in the rent. No pets, no smoking.