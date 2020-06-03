All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

787 Fairmont St., NW

787 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

787 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely renovated corner row house in the heart of Columbia Heights convenient to U Street, 11th Street restaurants and a few blocks to Columbia Hts and U Street metros and a few blocks from the soon to be opened Whole Foods. Enjoy a private back patio and a side yard that's almost as big as the house! Very rare in the middle of the city.

Inside, the house includes:
-Gas stove
-Granite counters
-Dishwasher/disposal
-2 Fridges
-Central Air/Heat provided by two separate HVAC systems for energy efficient temperature control
-Cherry oak hardwood floors
-Washer/dryer
-Windows/light on all 3 sides (another benefit of a corner house)

....and much, much more!

Available June 1st. No summer rentals please. Utilities are not included in the rent. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Fairmont St., NW have any available units?
787 Fairmont St., NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 787 Fairmont St., NW have?
Some of 787 Fairmont St., NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Fairmont St., NW currently offering any rent specials?
787 Fairmont St., NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Fairmont St., NW pet-friendly?
No, 787 Fairmont St., NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 787 Fairmont St., NW offer parking?
No, 787 Fairmont St., NW does not offer parking.
Does 787 Fairmont St., NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 Fairmont St., NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Fairmont St., NW have a pool?
No, 787 Fairmont St., NW does not have a pool.
Does 787 Fairmont St., NW have accessible units?
No, 787 Fairmont St., NW does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Fairmont St., NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 Fairmont St., NW has units with dishwashers.
