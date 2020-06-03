787 Fairmont St., NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely renovated corner row house in the heart of Columbia Heights convenient to U Street, 11th Street restaurants and a few blocks to Columbia Hts and U Street metros and a few blocks from the soon to be opened Whole Foods. Enjoy a private back patio and a side yard that's almost as big as the house! Very rare in the middle of the city.



Inside, the house includes:

-Gas stove

-Granite counters

-Dishwasher/disposal

-2 Fridges

-Central Air/Heat provided by two separate HVAC systems for energy efficient temperature control

-Cherry oak hardwood floors

-Washer/dryer

-Windows/light on all 3 sides (another benefit of a corner house)



....and much, much more!



Available June 1st. No summer rentals please. Utilities are not included in the rent. No pets, no smoking.