Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

765 Delaware Avenue SW

765 Delaware Avenue Southwest · (202) 550-5709
Location

765 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Price Reduction!!! MOVE-IN READY - DECEMBER RENT SPECIAL : $25 Application Fee if apply by Jan 1! Full application fee(s) refunded with ratified lease before 12/24/2019.

DESCRIPTION of UNIT: Freshly Painted and Furnished Urban Style Renovated Townhouse Condo Studio w/ Assigned Parking - This Lower Level Unit with a Separate Kitchen in DC hottest and hippest neighborhood, SW DC. Blocks from the Southwest Waterfront, the Yards Marina, World Series Bound National's Stadium, Gourmet Safeway, Theatre, and did I mention, the Metrorail. Just doesn't get any better than this!

FEATURES INCLUDE: Some Internet and Telephone Services, Renovated Bathroom, Large Walk-in Closet, and Sliding Glass Doors that Span the Width of the Unit for Maximum Light Exposure. Slider leads to a Furnished Patio that Opens up to a nearly fully enclosed Shared Courtyard. Amazing Right?! - Peace and Quiet so close to the City's Action. Access to pool with annual fee.

TO APPLY:
1) Request Application Instructions for complete details, Employment Verification Form, and Disclosures.

2) Have Each Applicant 18yr+ Submit Separate Online Application at WayneWilliamsRealEstate.net and pay application fee of $50/pp 18+ yrs

3) Submit Copy of Certified Check/Money Order for 1st mo rent.

Application is complete once everything requested is received
Qualifying Gross Annual Income = 40 x rent;
2 mo of Pay Stubs; Excellent Credit Requested.
Pets on Case by Case Basis.
Applications processed promptly!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Delaware Avenue SW have any available units?
765 Delaware Avenue SW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Delaware Avenue SW have?
Some of 765 Delaware Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Delaware Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
765 Delaware Avenue SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Delaware Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Delaware Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 765 Delaware Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 765 Delaware Avenue SW does offer parking.
Does 765 Delaware Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Delaware Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Delaware Avenue SW have a pool?
Yes, 765 Delaware Avenue SW has a pool.
Does 765 Delaware Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 765 Delaware Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Delaware Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Delaware Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
