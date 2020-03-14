765 Delaware Avenue SW

Amenities

Price Reduction!!! MOVE-IN READY - DECEMBER RENT SPECIAL : $25 Application Fee if apply by Jan 1! Full application fee(s) refunded with ratified lease before 12/24/2019.



DESCRIPTION of UNIT: Freshly Painted and Furnished Urban Style Renovated Townhouse Condo Studio w/ Assigned Parking - This Lower Level Unit with a Separate Kitchen in DC hottest and hippest neighborhood, SW DC. Blocks from the Southwest Waterfront, the Yards Marina, World Series Bound National's Stadium, Gourmet Safeway, Theatre, and did I mention, the Metrorail. Just doesn't get any better than this!



FEATURES INCLUDE: Some Internet and Telephone Services, Renovated Bathroom, Large Walk-in Closet, and Sliding Glass Doors that Span the Width of the Unit for Maximum Light Exposure. Slider leads to a Furnished Patio that Opens up to a nearly fully enclosed Shared Courtyard. Amazing Right?! - Peace and Quiet so close to the City's Action. Access to pool with annual fee.



TO APPLY:

1) Request Application Instructions for complete details, Employment Verification Form, and Disclosures.



2) Have Each Applicant 18yr+ Submit Separate Online Application at WayneWilliamsRealEstate.net and pay application fee of $50/pp 18+ yrs



3) Submit Copy of Certified Check/Money Order for 1st mo rent.



Application is complete once everything requested is received

Qualifying Gross Annual Income = 40 x rent;

2 mo of Pay Stubs; Excellent Credit Requested.

Pets on Case by Case Basis.

Applications processed promptly!!!

