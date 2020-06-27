All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205

739 Newton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

739 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
Charming One Bedroom with Den in Columbia Heights! - This fantastic one-bedroom with den home is located in a recently upgraded building perfectly located between Columbia Heights and Petworth. Walk-in and be greeted by the bright hardwood floors and natural light pouring in through the large windows. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, and plenty of storage space. Both bedrooms are spacious, and the large closets will surely fit your entire wardrobe! The bathroom is complete with a soaking tub and lovely tiling. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space.

Just in time for spring and summer, enjoy the shared outdoor space fenced-in space behind the building. With outdoor bike racks and a grill for cooking, this is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

A few blocks away from a Capitol Bike-share station and Georgia Avenue express bus lines mean getting downtown or to Silver Spring is simple! With an abundance of options along Georgia Ave including Call your Mother for bagels, No Kisses for a drink, or Sonny's for pizza. Just a short 5-minute walk to the 11th Street Corridor filled with bustling restaurants/bars (El Chucho, RedRocks, Bad Saint, Wonderland). Only minutes from the Georgia Avenue Metro (Green/Yellow) getting anywhere in the city is a breeze!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant's are responsible for gas and electric as well as the $200 move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 have any available units?
739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 have?
Some of 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 offer parking?
No, 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 does not offer parking.
Does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
