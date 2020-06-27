739 Newton Pl NW, Unit 205

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage

Charming One Bedroom with Den in Columbia Heights! - This fantastic one-bedroom with den home is located in a recently upgraded building perfectly located between Columbia Heights and Petworth. Walk-in and be greeted by the bright hardwood floors and natural light pouring in through the large windows. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, and plenty of storage space. Both bedrooms are spacious, and the large closets will surely fit your entire wardrobe! The bathroom is complete with a soaking tub and lovely tiling. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space.



Just in time for spring and summer, enjoy the shared outdoor space fenced-in space behind the building. With outdoor bike racks and a grill for cooking, this is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.



A few blocks away from a Capitol Bike-share station and Georgia Avenue express bus lines mean getting downtown or to Silver Spring is simple! With an abundance of options along Georgia Ave including Call your Mother for bagels, No Kisses for a drink, or Sonny's for pizza. Just a short 5-minute walk to the 11th Street Corridor filled with bustling restaurants/bars (El Chucho, RedRocks, Bad Saint, Wonderland). Only minutes from the Georgia Avenue Metro (Green/Yellow) getting anywhere in the city is a breeze!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant's are responsible for gas and electric as well as the $200 move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028750)