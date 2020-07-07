738 Longfellow Street NW 206

Amenities

This bright open unit offers tons of light filled fairly living in Brightwood Park. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with updated appliance including a full load dishwasher. The unit offers a full tiled bath with a large bedroom with lots of closet space. The Longfellow Condominium is located on a wonderful treelined street with easy breezy walking, location, location, location and its excellent! The unit is close to Georgia Ave./Petworth Metro as well as access to several Metro bus lines. Minutes walk to Georgia Ave, restaurants and bars you will be located close to 16th Street Heights, Crestwood, and Columbia Heights, and easy access to Downtown Washington DC.



Application will be waived with a May 1st Move in!



