/
Washington, DC
/
738 Longfellow Street NW 206
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

738 Longfellow Street NW 206

738 Longfellow Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

738 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- ***ONE MONTH RENT FREE***

This bright open unit offers tons of light filled fairly living in Brightwood Park. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with updated appliance including a full load dishwasher. The unit offers a full tiled bath with a large bedroom with lots of closet space. The Longfellow Condominium is located on a wonderful treelined street with easy breezy walking, location, location, location and its excellent! The unit is close to Georgia Ave./Petworth Metro as well as access to several Metro bus lines. Minutes walk to Georgia Ave, restaurants and bars you will be located close to 16th Street Heights, Crestwood, and Columbia Heights, and easy access to Downtown Washington DC.

Application will be waived with a May 1st Move in! Do not wait, contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to learn more! All showings scheduled through Tenant Turner.

***ONE MONTH RENT FREE***

(RLNE4394853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 have any available units?
738 Longfellow Street NW 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 have?
Some of 738 Longfellow Street NW 206's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 currently offering any rent specials?
738 Longfellow Street NW 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 is pet friendly.
Does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 offer parking?
No, 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 does not offer parking.
Does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 have a pool?
No, 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 does not have a pool.
Does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 have accessible units?
No, 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Longfellow Street NW 206 has units with dishwashers.

