Washington, DC
732 Park Rd NW Unit 201
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

732 Park Rd NW Unit 201

732 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Columbia Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

732 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of Petworth, steps away from Petworth Metro spacious 3 BR 2 bath!!! All the bedrooms are a good size, making this great for roommates! Close to restaurants, shops, dining and nightlife, a short commute to Columbia Heights and Shaw, you get the best of both worlds!

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2 Bath
- Open Concept
- Hardwood Floors
- Tile Kitchen
- W/D in unit
- Central AC
- Ceiling fan in living room
- Parking out back $100.00
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master has large windows
- Second bedroom has small balcony
- All bedrooms good size with good size closets
- Common area outback for grilling
- Pet Friendly Pet fee $250-$500 nonrefundable
- Landlord pays for Water and trash. You pay electric

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5125218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

