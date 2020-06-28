732 Park Rd NW Unit 201

Amenities
In the heart of Petworth, steps away from Petworth Metro spacious 3 BR 2 bath!!! All the bedrooms are a good size, making this great for roommates! Close to restaurants, shops, dining and nightlife, a short commute to Columbia Heights and Shaw, you get the best of both worlds!
Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2 Bath
- Open Concept
- Hardwood Floors
- Tile Kitchen
- W/D in unit
- Central AC
- Ceiling fan in living room
- Parking out back $100.00
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master has large windows
- Second bedroom has small balcony
- All bedrooms good size with good size closets
- Common area outback for grilling
- Pet Friendly Pet fee $250-$500 nonrefundable
- Landlord pays for Water and trash. You pay electric
AVAILABLE NOW!!
(RLNE5125218)