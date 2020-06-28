732 Park Rd NW Unit 201

Amenities

In the heart of Petworth, steps away from Petworth Metro spacious 3 BR 2 bath!!! All the bedrooms are a good size, making this great for roommates! Close to restaurants, shops, dining and nightlife, a short commute to Columbia Heights and Shaw, you get the best of both worlds!



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 2 Bath

- Open Concept

- Hardwood Floors

- Tile Kitchen

- W/D in unit

- Central AC

- Ceiling fan in living room

- Parking out back $100.00

- Spacious bedrooms

- Master has large windows

- Second bedroom has small balcony

- All bedrooms good size with good size closets

- Common area outback for grilling

- Pet Friendly Pet fee $250-$500 nonrefundable

- Landlord pays for Water and trash. You pay electric



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5125218)