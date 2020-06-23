Rent Calculator
732 Girard Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
732 Girard Street Northwest
732 Girard Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
732 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright sun-filled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home ready for move-in!
Water & Trash included.
Contact (301) 928-7118 for any showings.
Credit must be over 600, no evictions.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27426
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4723341)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 732 Girard Street Northwest have any available units?
732 Girard Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 732 Girard Street Northwest have?
Some of 732 Girard Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 732 Girard Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
732 Girard Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Girard Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 732 Girard Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 732 Girard Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 732 Girard Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 732 Girard Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 Girard Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Girard Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 732 Girard Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 732 Girard Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 732 Girard Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Girard Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Girard Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
