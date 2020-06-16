723 13th Street Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking guest parking internet access media room new construction

Renovated English basement is located on residential, tree-lined street that has all the basics; Sleep number bed and memory foam pull out couch, TV, WI-FI, full kitchen and washer and dryer. Located by hipster H St. Corridor that has several great restaurant, coffee shops, bars, Whole Foods and Atlas Theater.

Union Station and Supreme Court are 20 min/1 mile walk away and U.S. Capitol little bit over a mile. Bus stop and Street Car (trolley) stop is a block away this provides an easy transit to Union Station or beyond (Street car is free). Union Market (European style indoor market) and Eastern Market walking distance away. Bus line X2 goes directly to the White House & China Town. Bike and car sharing a block away.

The space:

This is a climate controlled open floor plan with one-bedroom, full kitchen with all kitchen essentials for your light cooking needs, complete with quartz countertop chefs space that provides seating for four. Space is around 690sq. Bedroom has a queen size sleep number bed; the living room has full size memory foam sofa/bed. Direct TV and Wi-Fi. Linens, towels, hairdryer, iron, coffee and tea are provided (daily/weekly rental). Also, a washer/dryer and a good closet/storage space. The space is in a lower part of Victorian style row house that has built in the early 1900s.

Parking:

? Free street parking, we prove a guest parking pass (2 hour parking restriction). Please contact us if you need longer period guest parking pass.

Guest access/Check-in:

? Entire apartment with a private entrance. The key will be in Master-key box . Note: apartment has 4 steps down to the unit.

Noise:

? Normal city street noise. The apartment is new construction and insulated but some sound travels through.



Pets: Most pets can stay, pre-coordination and approval by us. One dog allowed. Pet must be vaccinated, well behaved. Guests are responsible for any damage caused by the dog.



Other things to note:

No smoking any kind, vaping or electronic cigarettes inside.

We provide you with a guide binder that contains information regarding the area, restaurants and other important information such as WI-FI password. You will be sharing Direct TV with us if you order any direct TV movies we ask you to pay for them.



We provide monthly cleaning for long term stay.



The neighborhood:

We are very close to the trendy and historic H Street corridor which has gone through a major revitalization past five years. An easy walk to Union Station and to historic Eastern Market. Blocks to grocery stores, several fantastic restaurants (Toki Underground, Maketto, Biergarten Haus, Granville Moore, Fare Well, & and Pizza, Cush bar, H St. Country Club and many more. Also, Union Market is an artisanal food market that features over 40 local vendors, through a highly selective process, the market is composed of the select food artisans which offers wide range of food options and boutique food shops, 15-minute walk. And few miles down other area such as 8 street (8th st. Main Street), United States Marine Barracks), Chinatown, Eastern Market and Navy Yard (National Stadium), and Gallaudet University. The H St.Fresh Farm Market at 1300 H St. NE, open Saturday mornings.

Getting around

Public transportation that takes you pretty much anywhere and DC is very bike friendly city and one of the best ways to get around.

* Street car runs along H St. to Union Station and is free.

* 20 walk to Union Station (red metro line) or Eastern Market (blue line metro).

* DC Bike Share is one block away from the apartment, 13th & H street, NE.

* Ubers/Lyft are easy to find, car share (Car2go and Zipcar) and many taxis nearby.

* goDCgo site is great resource for transportation info & options to getting around DC. All public transportation options in one place.



Bus Lines:

D.C. Metro Bus; X8 ? Maryland Ave. & 13th street NE. to Union Station.

DC Metro Bus; X9 ? Benning Rd /H St. Express Route. Service to Capitol Heights