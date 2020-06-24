Amenities

722 3rd Street SW Available 04/04/20 Sun-drenched and spacious 3 level corner townhouse in DC's SW Waterfront area -

Enter into the foyer of the main level where there is a powder room, coat closet, large laundry room and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, gas range, glass cabinet doors and a large breakfast bar for additional seating. Abundant cabinet and counter space, including storage cabinets within the breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to a spacious dining area or den with a wall of built-in shelves.



French doors lead out to an expansive deck with built in planter boxes and outdoor storage. Perfect for entertaining or just a quiet place to enjoy the outdoors. 2nd level features a large open floor plan living and dining area with floor to ceiling windows on three sides. Gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings. Top floor has two generous sized bedrooms again with floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors. Bedrooms can easily accommodate most bedroom furniture sets.



This is a very spacious townhouse with a ton of storage- including two huge pantry closets in the kitchen, storage closet under the stairs and a large walk-in laundry room with storage shelves. One assigned parking spot directly in front of front door! Located near DCs NEW Waterfront area, near 2 metros, Safeway and Arena Stage and National Park!



Pets case by case with owner approval.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $128,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Rent: $3200

Security Deposit: $3200 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 04/04/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays electric and gas.



