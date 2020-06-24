All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 722 3rd Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
722 3rd Street SW
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

722 3rd Street SW

722 3rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

722 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
722 3rd Street SW Available 04/04/20 Sun-drenched and spacious 3 level corner townhouse in DC's SW Waterfront area -
Enter into the foyer of the main level where there is a powder room, coat closet, large laundry room and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, gas range, glass cabinet doors and a large breakfast bar for additional seating. Abundant cabinet and counter space, including storage cabinets within the breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to a spacious dining area or den with a wall of built-in shelves.

French doors lead out to an expansive deck with built in planter boxes and outdoor storage. Perfect for entertaining or just a quiet place to enjoy the outdoors. 2nd level features a large open floor plan living and dining area with floor to ceiling windows on three sides. Gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings. Top floor has two generous sized bedrooms again with floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors. Bedrooms can easily accommodate most bedroom furniture sets.

This is a very spacious townhouse with a ton of storage- including two huge pantry closets in the kitchen, storage closet under the stairs and a large walk-in laundry room with storage shelves. One assigned parking spot directly in front of front door! Located near DCs NEW Waterfront area, near 2 metros, Safeway and Arena Stage and National Park!

Pets case by case with owner approval.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $128,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $3200
Security Deposit: $3200 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 04/04/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays electric and gas.

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5569153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 3rd Street SW have any available units?
722 3rd Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 3rd Street SW have?
Some of 722 3rd Street SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 3rd Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
722 3rd Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 3rd Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 3rd Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 722 3rd Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 722 3rd Street SW offers parking.
Does 722 3rd Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 3rd Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 3rd Street SW have a pool?
No, 722 3rd Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 722 3rd Street SW have accessible units?
No, 722 3rd Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 722 3rd Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 3rd Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University