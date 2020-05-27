All apartments in Washington
Location

718 Alabama Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is it! Fully renovated, stunning three level, three bedroom house with all the bells and whistles. Main level has gleaming hardwood floors, powder room, living and dining and gorgeous kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors, two full baths and bonus room. Lower level with laundry, additional bath and office space. Less than a mile from the St. Elizabeth's East Sports Arena and Entertainment Center, this detached single family home is located close to public transportation and has two car private parking in the rear. Gated front and back yards. Minimum one year lease. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have any available units?
718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

