718 ALABAMA AVENUE SE

This is it! Fully renovated, stunning three level, three bedroom house with all the bells and whistles. Main level has gleaming hardwood floors, powder room, living and dining and gorgeous kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors, two full baths and bonus room. Lower level with laundry, additional bath and office space. Less than a mile from the St. Elizabeth's East Sports Arena and Entertainment Center, this detached single family home is located close to public transportation and has two car private parking in the rear. Gated front and back yards. Minimum one year lease. Utilities not included.